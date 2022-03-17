Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.