TD Securities Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

