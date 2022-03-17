TD Securities Raises Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$17.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.86 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

