Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHAGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($4.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,032,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 224,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

