Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.11. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,144 shares.

Specifically, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.