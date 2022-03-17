Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.11. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,144 shares.
Specifically, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
