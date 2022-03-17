Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of TH opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

