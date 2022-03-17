Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.

TNDM opened at $109.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.61 and a beta of 0.58. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total transaction of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock worth $1,052,373 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $292,456,000 after purchasing an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.