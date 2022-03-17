Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.06. Talos Energy shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 11,077 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock worth $132,616,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.