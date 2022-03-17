Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Talon International shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

