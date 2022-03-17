Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 146,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,912. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41.
TLIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
About Talis Biomedical (Get Rating)
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
