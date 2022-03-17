Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 146,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,912. Talis Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.41.

TLIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Talis Biomedical by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

