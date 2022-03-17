TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG opened at €21.24 ($23.34) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($32.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.