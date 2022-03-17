Tadpole Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,433.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00012577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $54,433.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

