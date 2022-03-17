Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

