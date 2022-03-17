Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,582 shares of company stock worth $9,450,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after buying an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after buying an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

