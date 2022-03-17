SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0149 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $2,781.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00237603 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.98 or 0.00793300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,934,156 coins and its circulating supply is 122,900,927 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

