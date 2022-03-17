Swop (SWOP) Market Cap Hits $8.86 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. Swop has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $22,650.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00010411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,111,993 coins and its circulating supply is 2,078,983 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

