Swop Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00010411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $8.86 million and $22,650.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swop has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.20 or 0.06868505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.55 or 0.99998374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,111,993 coins and its circulating supply is 2,078,983 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.