Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

