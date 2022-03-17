Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.6 days.

Swire Properties stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Thursday. Swire Properties has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following business segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The Property Investment segment offers development, leasing and management of commercial, retail and some residential properties.

