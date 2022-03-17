Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target Cut to SEK 85

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 85 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
SVNLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.
OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.