Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt Sells 8,621 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $425,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 353,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,333. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

