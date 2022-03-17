Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

SRGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall bought 217,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Surgalign by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgalign by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

