Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.90).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of SDRY traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 166.20 ($2.16). 370,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,198. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($14,759.43). Also, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,002.37). Insiders bought 9,495 shares of company stock worth $2,179,999 in the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

