Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $54.85. 1,000,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,757. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. FIL Ltd increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,654,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,792,000 after buying an additional 290,601 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,988,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,201,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $297,493,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

