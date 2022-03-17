Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

