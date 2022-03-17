Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SULZF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Sulzer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of Sulzer stock remained flat at $$69.45 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.35.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

