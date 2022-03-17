Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $262.16 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market cap of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

