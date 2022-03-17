Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 784 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,010 shares of company stock worth $8,049,361 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.