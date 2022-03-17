Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 235 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $836,760,000 after acquiring an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Autodesk by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $811,732,000 after acquiring an additional 288,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $204.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

