Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.