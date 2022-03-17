Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

BLCN opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

