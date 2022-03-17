Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $297,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,741,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

