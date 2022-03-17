Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $277,000 Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.00.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $92.93 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

