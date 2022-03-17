Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,008 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,077,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after buying an additional 310,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.95 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.02, a PEG ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

