Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,620,203 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.37.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
