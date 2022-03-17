Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 10,620,203 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.37.

Get Strategic Minerals alerts:

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.