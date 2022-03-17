Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

