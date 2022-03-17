Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,854. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

