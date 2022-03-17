Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

