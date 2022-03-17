Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 23,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,058. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.
