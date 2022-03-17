StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1,334.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

