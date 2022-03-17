StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after purchasing an additional 425,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.