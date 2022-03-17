StockNews.com Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to “Strong-Buy”

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,965 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in Teradata by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.