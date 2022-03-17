StockNews.com Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Buy

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,726,000 after purchasing an additional 780,218 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

