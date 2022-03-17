StockNews.com Upgrades Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Hold

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BW opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $751.97 million, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $253,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 710,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.