StockNews.com Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM opened at $82.01 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.