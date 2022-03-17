StockNews.com Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

ACLS stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

