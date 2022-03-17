StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ORN opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Group by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

