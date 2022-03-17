Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.