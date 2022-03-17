Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Investment analysts at Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 in the last three months. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

