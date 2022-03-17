Stifel Nicolaus Trims Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price to $65.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.08.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,551 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

