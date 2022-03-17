Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$55.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday.

ANCTF stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

